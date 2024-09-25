Bhubaneswar: Soon after assuming office as the inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Bharatpur police station – which is presently in the eye of storm over the alleged custodial assault of a woman and her male friend from Indian Army – Monday, inspector Deepak Kumar Khandayatray conducted a ‘special puja’ and some other rituals at the police station, in contravention of Section 238 (causing disappearance of evidence) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), erstwhile Section 201 of IPC.

A city-based advocate Sourachandra Mohapatra said before commencing the rituals it is likely that they would have cleaned the place, in a bid to eliminate evidence, which is essential for the investigation. This act is an outright contravention of Section 238 of BNS, erstwhile 201 in IPC. “The question is whether they had taken the prior approval from the investigating officer (IO) for conduct of the yagya,” Mohapatra added.

Khandayataray, however, said he thought about the conduct of rituals within a week of joining as “it was essential to instill a composed milieu before venturing out for any task”. “The ‘havan’ (homa yagya) was performed only to ensure that peacefulness prevails inside the police station,” he added.

Notably, Khandataray rose to the ranks of inspector in 2021 and was posted at Nayagarh Sadar police station. Later, he was posted as IIC of Itamati and Pipli police stations. He was also serving at Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Bhubaneswar’s office.

Khandataray said the old Bharatpur police station was already under CCTV surveillance. “Following the inauguration of the new PS in March this year, the CCTVs were removed. Owing to technical glitches, the installation process was halted for some time,” he added.

The priest who conducted the rituals said it was done to ward off the evil forces at the PS. He added the rituals continued for over two hours in the police station.

Khandayatray replaced Dinakrushna Mishra who, along with four other cops, had been suspended on an order of the Director General of Police.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi late Sunday night set up a commission of inquiry under Justice Chitta Ranjan Dash into the Bharatpur incident. The commission has been asked to submit a report within 60 days.

PNN