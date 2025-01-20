Mumbai: Yami Gautam Dhar and Pratik Gandhi team up for a new comedy, Dhoom Dhaam, set to premiere on Netflix this Valentine’s Day.

Directed by Rishab Seth, the film follows Koyal (played by Yami), a free-spirited wild child with zero chills, and Veer (Pratik), a shy, animal-loving veterinarian who’s a quintessential momma’s boy. Despite their contrasting personalities, the stars align for their wedding day—but chaos ensues, landing the newlyweds in hilariously imperfect situations.

The film is produced by Aditya and Lokesh Dhar of B62 Studios, along with Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios.

Dhar brothers stated “With Dhoom Dhaam, we wanted to create something unique and entertaining, where humour, chaos, action and romance come together in a fresh, high-energy story. Collaborating with Netflix has been an amazing journey, allowing us to bring this thrilling narrative to a global audience. Yami and Pratik have done an incredible job capturing the essence of Koyal and Veer, with their amazing chemistry and depth. We’re excited for viewers to experience this rollercoaster of emotions on Netflix, February 14”.

President – Jio Studios, RIL Despande, said, “Yami and Pratik’s performances bring incredible energy to the story, and we can’t wait for audiences worldwide to enjoy this rollercoaster ride when it premieres on Netflix on February 14!”

Director of Original Films Netflix India, Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh said that the film is set against the backdrop of a wedding night where an unexpected adventure unfolds.

“The film is a true entertainer with its heart in the right place. The fresh pairing of Yami Gautam Dhar and Pratik Gandhi makes it a perfect Valentine’s Day watch. We are excited to collaborate with Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar and Jio Studios for Rishab Seth’s directorial. With Dhoom Dhaam, we reaffirm our commitment to bringing unique and engaging films to audiences around the world” He added.

Yami has multiple successful films including “Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga”, “Article 370” and “Dasvi” while Pratik, best known for his role as Harshad Mehta in “Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story“, was most recently seen in “Do Aur Do Pyar” and “Madgaon Express“.

PNN & Agencies