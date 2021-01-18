Mumbai: Yami Gautam revisited the same spot in Jaisalmer where she shot her debut TV show Chand Ke Paar Chalo. The actor said being at the location took her on a trip down memory lane. Yami Gautam made her entry in Bollywood in 2012 with Vicky Donor. Prior to that she appeared in TV commercials and shows and she made her acting debut with show Chand Ke Paar Chalo.

The 32-year-old actor is known for starring in movies Kaabil, Uri: The Surgical Strike and Bala. She said she feels grateful for all the love and acceptance she has received from the audience. She has co-starred with the likes of Hrithik Roshan, Vicky Kaushal, Akshay Kumar and Ayushmann Khurrana.

“This is where 11 years back I started my journey as an actor, in the stunning Jaisalmer! The memories of shooting my introduction scene are still fresh, which marked my brief stint in television!” Gautam posted on Instagram alongside her picture.

“I stand here at the same spot with my heart brimmed with nostalgia & gratitude,” the actor added. Gautam is currently shooting for comedy movie Bhoot Police.

Bhoot Police is directed by Pavan Kirpalani of Phobia and Ragini MMS fame. The film also features Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez. The horror comedy is being produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri.