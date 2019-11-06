Mumbai: Actress Yami Gautam says Bollywood’s leading ladies of the nineties were great at comedy. In “Bala”, the actress plays a TikTok star named Pari who loves to perform to nineties songs. She enjoyed recreating some of the iconic moments from the songs of that era.

“The leading ladies of the nineties mastered comedy and for a long time, no one attempted the genre because it was tough to topple the levels they reached. But now in the last two years, comedies are making a comeback,” said Yami.

“Amar’s (Kaushik) last film ‘Stree’ is a testament that the writing of comedy is no longer just quick jokes. This is my tribute to the ladies we all learnt it from from the ’90s,” she added.

Her “comedic muses” for this role were actresses like Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit and Juhi Chawla whose films “Chaalbaaz”, “Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!” and “Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke” respectively, are amongst her all-time favourite go-to films for laughs.

“Their prowess wasn’t restricted to dialogue play. They were equally effortless in the comic scenes too,” she said.