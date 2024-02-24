Mumbai: Hindi film actress Yami Gautam-starrer Article 370 has made over five crore Rupees, and action star Vidyut Jammwal’s film Crakk: Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa! has minted four crore Rupees on the first day of its release.

According to Sacnilk.com, Article 370, which has been directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale made Rs 5.75 crore nett in India on its first day, going by early estimates.

In Article 370, Yami essays the role of an intelligence officer. It tells the story of the politically charged abrogation of Article 370, which revoked the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir

Crakk, which has been directed by Aditya Datt, has earned four crore Rupees in India nett on its first day as per early estimates, states the trade website.

Crakk is a high-action sports thriller, which also stars Nora Fatehi, Amy Jackson and Arjun Rampal. It tells the tale of a man going from the slums of Mumbai to the world of extreme underground sports.