Bengaluru: The team of one of the most anticipated movies in South Indian cinema, superstar Yash starrer Toxic has hinted at a big update on the movie on the occasion of the actor’s birthday January 8.

KVN Productions, the company rolling out the movie and the superstar have shared the poster on social media.

The poster says, “His untamed presence is your existential crisis.”

Further, the poster mentions the date of his birthday and also gives the time, 10.25 am, below it.

Sources confirmed that on the occasion of Yash’s birthday, the film team is going to give a big update on the movie.

It is not confirmed whether it’s going to be a trailer or another teaser.

However, the fans have gone crazy over the update and are looking forward to his birthday.

‘Toxic’ is directed by Geetu Mohandas, a young director from the Malayalam film industry.

Yash shared the poster on his social media handle X with the post, “Unleashing him”.

The poster presents Yash in a dark backdrop standing beside a vintage car and blowing smoke from a cigar.

Earlier, Yash had requested his fans not to get upset as he would not be able to celebrate his birthday with them in Bengaluru.

Yash had stated, “My dearest well-wishers. As the new year dawns, it’s a time for reflection, resolutions, and charting a new course. The love you all have showered on me over the years has been nothing short of phenomenal. But, there have been some unfortunate incidents too.”

“It’s time for us to change our language of love, especially when it comes to the celebration of my birthday. The expression of your love should not be in grand gestures and gatherings. The greatest gift for me is knowing you are safe, setting positive examples, achieving your goals, and spreading joy,” Yash appealed.

“I will be busy shooting and will not be in town on my birthday. However, the warmth of your wishes will always reach me and be my constant companion, fueling my spirit and inspiring me. Stay safe, and I wish you all a very happy 2025,” Yash underlined.

The comments from the star are significant as last year three persons were killed and three others suffered serious injuries while they were erecting a huge cut-out of Yash to wish him on his birthday.

The incident took place in the wee hours of January 8, 2024 in Soranagi village near Lakshmeshwar town in Gadag district, Karnataka.

Yash paid a visit to the families of the deceased fans and offered his condolences.

Yash had further declared that he would stand with the bereaved families like their son and would do whatever was required of them.

“This is not the appropriate time to make announcements. They will be taken care of. This should not set a precedent,” he had stated.