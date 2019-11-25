Srinagar: Accusing the BJP-led government at the Centre of “misusing” central agencies to pressurise politicians, former Union minister Yashwant Sinha Monday said it was the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that had ultimately emerged as the winner in the political slugfest in Maharashtra that has been going on for the past few days.

“I will tell you one thing with confidence that once again the Enforcement Directorate has won because behind all this are the agencies of the Government of India which are working to pressurize the politicians by framing cases against them,” Sinha said here.

The former Union finance minister claimed that there was no parallel example in the country’s history of the ED being “misused” in such a manner.

“The way the ED has been misused by the Government of India, I think, there is no parallel example like that in our history,” he said.

PTI