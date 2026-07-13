If your gas burner is producing a yellow flame instead of a blue one or taking longer to cook food, clogged burner holes could be the reason. Over time, grease, food residue and burnt-on dirt block the tiny holes, restricting gas flow. The good news is that you can clean the burner easily at home.

Before you begin, turn off the gas regulator and let the burner cool completely. Remove the grates, burner caps and burner heads. Soak the parts in lukewarm water mixed with a little liquid dish soap for 20–30 minutes to loosen grease and dirt.

After soaking, scrub each part gently with an old toothbrush or a soft brush. For stubborn stains, apply a paste made of baking soda and a little water or vinegar. Leave it on for a few minutes before scrubbing again.

Pay special attention to the burner holes, as these allow the gas to flow. Use a safety pin or a thin metal pin to gently clear each hole, taking care not to enlarge them, as this may affect the flame.

Rinse all the parts with clean water, wipe them with a dry cloth and allow them to dry completely before reassembling the burner. Reinstalling wet parts can cause ignition problems. Once reassembled, light the burner. A steady blue flame indicates the burner has been cleaned properly.

To keep your burner working efficiently, wipe the stove after daily use, clean it lightly once a week and deep-clean the burner once a month. Also, avoid washing hot burners, using sharp knives or steel wool to clean them, or reinstalling damp burner parts, as these can damage the burner and affect its performance.