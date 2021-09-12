Bhubaneswar: A low-pressure system formed over the central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal has become well-marked and lays over northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, the regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bhubaneswar informed Sunday morning.

It is very likely to move north-westwards and concentrate into a ‘depression’ over northwest Bay of Bengal off north, regional Met centre said. In view of the formation, the department issued a Yellow Warning for five coastal districts of the state.

Under influence of the system, moderate rain and thundershowers with one or two intense or heavy spells of rain are likely to take place in some parts of Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Cuttack and Kendrapara districts.

Bhubaneswar-Cuttack twin cities will also witness moderate rain and thundershowers with intense or heavy rains, the weather agency said.

Waterlogging in lowlands, poor visibility on road and traffic disruption in urban areas are likely to be witnessed. Residents must avoid movement in affected areas and keep drainage systems free from blockage and excess water, the department added.

Weather forecast and warning for Odisha districts:

Sunday (valid from 08.30 hrs IST of 12.09.2021 up to 08.30 hrs IST of 13.09.2021)

Orange Warning (be prepared):

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over Puri, Khurdha, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Dhenkanal, Bhadrak and Jajpur districts.

Yellow Warning (to be updated):

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Balasore, Nayagarh, Angul, Boudh, Sambalpur, Subarnapur, Bolangir and Mayurbhanj.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into sea along and off Odisha coast, north and west-central Bay of Bengal from September 12 to 14.

PNN