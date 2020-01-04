Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued Yellow warning for 13 districts across the state Saturday.

As per the latest weather bulletin, the Met department has issued a Yellow warning for the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Angul, Bhadrak, Balasore, Jajpur, Koraput, Cuttack, Khurda, Sonepur, Boudh and Sundargarh.

The IMD further informed that after the rainfall activities become moderate, cold wave and winter conditions in the state will increase as the temperature will drop by few degrees from January 5. Dense fog cover will be seen at one or two places in interior Odisha in the next couple of days, it added.

PNN