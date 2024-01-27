Mumbai: Private sector lender Yes Bank Saturday reported an over four-fold jump in net profit to Rs231.6 crore for the October-December quarter of the current financial year.

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs51.5 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

Net interest income (NII), which is the difference between interest received on loans and that paid on deposits, increased 2.3 per cent year-on-year.

The bank’s operating profit grew 5.4 percent to Rs864 crore during the quarter.

The gross non-performing assets (NPA) of the bank remained at 2 per cent, showing no change from the previous year while there was a marginal improvement in the net NPAs which dipped to 0.9 per cent from 1 per cent in the same period last year.

IANS