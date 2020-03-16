Mumbai: Financially troubled Yes Bank will restart full-fledged banking services from Wednesday, 6 p.m. onwards. Accordingly, the Reserve Bank imposed moratorium will come to an end at the same time.

In a tweet, the bank Monday said: “We will resume full banking services from Wed, Mar 18, 2020, 18:00 hrs. Visit any of our 1,132 branches from March 19, 2020, post commencement of banking hrs to experience our suite of services. You will also be able to access all our digital services & platforms @RBI @FinMinIndia.”