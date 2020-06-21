Angul: An elephant was found dead in a forest under Chhendipada Block in Angul district Saturday. Notably, the animal had allegedly killed two persons in the district.

The deceased elephant is assumed to be between 20 and 25 years. The carcass of Makhna (tusk-less male elephant) was recovered from Chhendipada reserve forest on Saturday.

According to reports, the elephant was sighted roaming in Chhendipada and Jarapada areas over last two months. It had created panic among residents after killing two inhabitants in Chhendipada locality.

However, mystery shrouded over the death of the pachyderm as the body was found lying on the ground with a bleeding mouth.

The locals informed the forest department in the morning following which a team of officials reached the site and initiated a probe into death of elephant. After investigation, the post-mortem was conducted by Chhendipada Veterinary officer Dr Bikash Ranjan Behera. The carcass was buried following autopsy.

PNN