Mumbai: Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh Wednesday revealed that his Instagram family is now eight-million strong.

“Much love to my 8 Million Insta Family!!Keep loving and keep supporting.

#yoyohoneysingh,” the rapper wrote in his new post. Fans expressed love and support for the rapper.

On the work front, Honey Singh recently released his dance track Shor machega, which is also the first track of the upcoming film Mumbai Saga, which is slated to hit theatres March 19.

Talking about the song, Honey Singh recently shared: “This has been one of my best compositions and I’m excited to collaborate with Hommie (Dilliwala) for this song. We kept the theme of the movie as the essence of our music and wanted to give audiences a song that is catchy and groovy. Thanks to Bhushan Kumar and Sanjay Gupta who understood the vision of the song and made it into a great video. It was a pleasure sharing the screen with John and Emraan. Rajeev Surti choreographed some cool moves & I am looking forward to knowing how everyone likes it.”