Gorakhpur (UP): Hindi film superstar Govinda met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Gorakhnath temple here Sunday morning and also performed a puja.

During the meeting that lasted for around half-an-hour, the chief minister and the actor, who is also a former Congress MP, discussed various issues, including the development of Uttar Pradesh.

Adityanath requested the actor for shooting films in the state and while enumerating the efforts put in by his government to promote tourism in the last two years, mentioned Ramgarhtal in Gorakhpur, which has been developed from the point of view of tourism.

Yogi Adityanath also gave detailed information about the Kumbh Mela to the actor and presented him with a book, titled ‘Manavta ki amoort sanskritik dharohar Prayagraj Kumbh-2019’.

A huge crowd gathered to have a glimpse of the popular actor.

Govinda took the blessings of Brahmleen Avaidyanath after visiting his ‘samadhi’ and also praised Adityanath, manager of the temple, Dwarika Tiwari, told reporters.

The actor had taken part in an award function at the Syed Modi Railway Stadium here Saturday. Clad in a red suit, Govinda sang film songs and delivered many of his popular dialogues.

PTI