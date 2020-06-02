Honey is not only delicious in taste, but is also beneficial for health in more ways than one. Honey is a supersaturated sugar solution with approximately 17.1 percent water. Besides carbohydrates, honey contains small amounts of protein, enzymes, vitamins and minerals. Honey is known to be rich in both enzymatic and non-enzymatic antioxidants, including catalase, ascorbic acid, flavonoids and alkaloids.

But the consumption of honey mixed with some other things can be harmful for health. Today, we will tell you about things with which honey should not be used.

With tea or coffee

You must have heard that in case of cold, honey with tea or coffee is advised. By doing this, your body temperature will increase further, due to which nervousness and tension can occur.

With hot water

Often people drink honey by adding lukewarm water first thing in the morning to lose weight or to avoid cold. Make sure that the water is not hot enough. Taking honey with extremely hot water produces body heat and increases the risk of stomach related ailments.

With radish

Intake of honey with radish can also be fatal. Toxins are formed in the body by eating radish with honey, due to which some parts of the body can get damaged. On the other hand, if you consume both these things separately then there should be a gap of 1 hour.