By these methods of using salt, you can get rid of dry skin and will get thick hair

Any food is incomplete without salt. It works as a taste enhancer in every recipe. In the same way, salt can be used for skin and hair care too. So let us tell you how to use salt to maintain the glow of your skin and hair.

Bathing in salt water cleans the skin deeply. With the help of salt, dead skin cells on the skin are removed and the skin starts glowing.

If your hair is oily then wash it with salt water. This will relieve the scalp problem of oily and will also give shine to the hair. Salt water is very beneficial for the oily skin.

If you have any skin problem like infection or itching, then bathing with salt water will give you relief. Magnesium and calcium are present in salt, which relieves skin infection.

Adding two teaspoons of salt in water will make your skin glow and look refreshed. Not only this, if you have scars or acne spots on your face, then it will also gradually fade with time.