Bhubaneswar: As the government is providing financial assistance to young entrepreneurs with promising ideas, many potential businessmen are now entering the industrial world.

Many of the young entrepreneurs are now also getting experienced mentors from the industry through entrepreneur associations.

The Juggernaut Association of Entrepreneurs is an umbrella body of young and veteran entrepreneurs. The Association which has now around 200 members held its maiden general body meeting recently to help young industrialists who have made their presence felt in the last few years.

“The Association has also started to provide handholding support to entrepreneurs. Committees have been set up to advice entrepreneurs on industrial safety, documentation, IPR, government schemes and benefits, rainwater harvesting and waste treatment and solar systems,” said Janaradhan Sahoo, President of the Association.

The Juggernaut Association said that it was launched last January. It revealed its achievements during the period at the meet. Members shared their experiences and success stories and what they have achieved from the Association.

Association officials said they have been conducting awareness programmes and workshops to help entrepreneurs.

Association Secretary Sumantra Mishra said it is in the process of establishing CFCs (Common Facility Centre) through a cluster based approach, setting up industrial parks, food parks and rural markets.

The Association also said that it had been growing exponentially during the past year. It invited entrepreneurs to come under one roof and take the drive forward to ensure the welfare of the entrepreneur community.

The Association also launched its annual bulletin, 2019 ‘Shilpayan’ by Purabee Mishra. Awards were distributed to six successful entrepreneurs for their outstanding performance.