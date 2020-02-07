Jeypore: Two youngsters came to the rescue of an elderly man who had slipped and fallen into the Kolab river in this district from the irrigation canal bridge Friday morning. The boys without hesitation jumped into the river and pulled the man who was about to drown to the shore.

The two boys who saved Balaji Sahu (55) from drowning are Sanjay Pujari and Kishan Majhi from Dangaguda village of this district. Sahu had fallen into the river during high tide and he was finding it extremely difficult to come out as the current swept him away from the shores. His panic-stricken cries caught the attention of Sanjay and Kishan who dived into the river and pulled Sahu ashore. Sahu was then taken to the hospital where his condition is stated to be stable now.

The life-saving effort by the two youngsters has received praise from all quarters. The villagers have requested the administration to recommend Sanjay and Kishan’s name for ‘Bravery Award’.

