There are many ways the character and personality of a person can be identified. Well, you will be surprised to know that even your feet can portray the type of person you are. Like our palms, our feet have a distinct shape and no two are the same. Here are five different foot shapes that throw light on a person’s personality.

The Egyptian foot

It is the type of foot where all the toes form a perfect straight line. The fingers of the toes are arranged in a synchronized manner. People with such feet are prone to mood swings. They are loners and can be very secretive.

The Roman foot

The Roman foot has the three first toes forming a straight line. People with this type of feet are usually friendly and very sociable. This was the most common shape of feet among the public figures of ancient times. Hence, the name came into existence.

The Peasant’s foot

This is one of the rarer foot shapes with all toes being of the same length. A foot like that seems quite angular, but steady. People with such feet are practical, reasonable and very calm. They are trustworthy and can be easily relied upon in serious matters.

The Greek foot

In this type of feet, the second toe is bigger than the others. This type of feet is usually found in people who are emotional, artistic and have a tendency to become leaders. This type of feet is noticed in many athletes.

Little toe in your feet which you can’t move

People who have this shape can push away their little toe only using fingers, but not toe muscles. Such people are usually workaholics who like to lead a stable life. They are measured, calm and quite conservative.

PNN