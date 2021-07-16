Most of the people are troubled by hair fall. As a precaution, people change different types of shampoo and oil. But do you know that hair loss is related to your food and lifestyle? If your diet is good then your digestion will be right and hair will also be healthy. The health of the gut also has an effect on the health of the hair. A healthy gut keeps different microorganisms healthy. It also has an effect on your brain and hair. Know what is the connection between gut health and hair loss?

The connection of the gut and hair loss

Gut contains thousands of species of gut bacteria, which aids in digestion. Immune system and brain health are also controlled by these bacteria. Actually, good bacteria work to increase microbial enzymes that produce micronutrients from food. Our whole body uses these nutrients. Our food carries vitamins K, B12, B3, folic acid and biotin to the hair. This affects the health of the hair. If good bacteria are not formed then the hair will become weak and fall. At the same time, changes in hormones also affect the hair.

What to eat to keep your stomach and hair healthy?

1- To make hair strong and healthy, a diet rich in vitamins and micronutrients should be taken.

2- Include things like legumes, nuts, green leafy vegetables, fish, lean meats and eggs in food.

3- Intake a high fibre diet.

4- Organic or natural food should be used.

PNN