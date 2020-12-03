Jagatsinghpur: A youth allegedly set himself on fire in front of his lover’s house at Balichandrapur village under Naugaon block in Jagatsinghpur district Wednesday evening.

He is fighting for his life at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

The youth has been identified as Bipin Sahu, who hails from Dhenkanal district and was working as a mason in Naugaon area.

According to some villagers, Bipin was in love with a woman Balichandrapur village. But her family had been disapproving of their relationship. Wednesday evening, he went to their house and attempted self-immolation in front of her house.

He was rescued in a critical condition and immediately rushed to Naugaon government hospital and was later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital as his condition deteriorated.

Meanwhile, the youth’s family members have come up with an allegation that it was the woman’s family members that set Bipin on fire as they had been against their relationship.

In this regard, police investigation is underway, it was learnt.

