Berhampur: Ganjam Sadar police Friday arrested a youth for kidnapping a minor girl and having physical relationship with her before murdering her. The accused 20-year-old Alok Maharana of Khariaguda village under Jarada police limits was produced in a local court here and remanded to judicial custody. This information was given by Sadar police station inspector-in-charge Santoshini Oram.

Police said, the accused and the deceased, a resident of Mukteswar Nagar had eloped March 16 and were staying in a rented house at Kukudakhandi under Sadar police limits.

Alok had come to the police station on the morning of June 20 to lodge a complaint that the girl had committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan by her dupatta.

Police on reaching the spot, found the body lying on the floor. They grew suspicious and immediately contacted the girl’s father. The father after reaching the house where the girl’s body was found lodged a complaint against Alok. He accused Alok of kidnapping and murdering his daughter. In his complaint the father of the deceased alleged that Alok killed his daughter by strangulating her. To avoid police action he is trying to pass it off as a suicide case.

The police then detained Alok on the same day and were investigating the case. They have ascertained that Alok has murdered the girl. So they arrested Alok and produced him in court.

PNN