Bhubaneswar: In a major crackdown, the Commissionerate Police has arrested a youth from Bhubaneswar for allegedly duping lakhs of rupees from the kidney patients and their relatives on the pretext of arranging donors for them.

The accused has been identified as Himanshu Bhusan (32), a resident of Nuapatna in Pattamundai of Kendrapara district.

Police said the youth had duped two victims, one Pratap Mishra (64) of Balasore district and another Tarulata Mishra from Laxmi Nagar in Bhubaneswar.

Bhusan had taken Rs 5.50 lakh from one Pratap Mishra and 3.19 lakh Tarulata Mishra.

Sources said Bhusan had provided fake documents of the donors to the innocent victims. When the kidney patients reached the hospital with the fake documents, they came to know that they were already duped by the accused and there were no real donors available.

After that they registered a complaint at the Nayapalli police station, the police initiated a probe and arrested the accused.

A case was registered at Nayapalli PS and Himanshu has been arrested under sections 420/468/471 of the IPC.

Bhubaneswar DCP, Umashankar Mishra informed, “So far, two fraud cases have come to the fore. He (Himanshu) convinced people by showing duplicate documents, including forged HC and government orders which mentioned grant of permission to arrange kidney donors. He told them that the kidney to be transplanted is legal. A detailed investigation is in progress as we suspect a big kidney racket.”

With the money received from the ailing kidney patients, the youth has opened an interior and decor showroom in Bhubaneswar.

Notably, the youth reportedly tried to suppress the case by assuring the victims of a refund, however, Police have intensified the probe to get to the root of the suspected kidney sale racket and trace all persons involved. In all probability, the arrest of Himanshu could just be the tip of the iceberg.

PNN