Bhubaneswar: As many as 30 miscreants attacked a youth near Gridco Colony under Sahid Nagar police limits here late Saturday evening.

The victim, identified as Akash Dora (21) of Bhoi Nagar area in same police limits, sustained severe injuries in his hand and thigh. Police suspect that old rivalry may be the reason behind the attack. The onlookers overpowered one of the accused who has been detained at the police station. Dora was rushed to a private hospital and shifted to KIMS for further treatment.

As per sources, the detained attacker belongs to Mancheswar area.