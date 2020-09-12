Ganjam: A youth was critically injured after some assailants hurled a bomb at him and later attacked him with sharp weapons at Bomkei village under Digapahandi police limits in Ganjam district Saturday.

The injured youth has been identified as Krishna Pradhan alias Pinku. Local people rescued a profusely bleeding Pinku and rushed him to a nearby hospital. He was later shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital as his condition deteriorated.

According to a source, Pinku along with his friends was going somewhere else. As they were passing by the village temple, some miscreants possibly waiting for his arrival came out of hiding, hurled a bomb at him and then started attacking him with sharp weapons.

Even as Pinku tried to escape from them, they chased him down and attacked him again.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched an investigation to find out the reason behind the attack. Efforts are on to nab the assailants.

Meanwhile, two-section of police forces have been deployed at the village to avoid any escalation of group clash, it was learnt.

PNN