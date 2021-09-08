Bhubaneswar: Unable to bear the physical pain following a road mishap and subsequent failed surgeries, a youth attempted to die by suicide Wednesday in front of Odisha Legislative Assembly in Bhubaneswar.

The youth was identified as Dushmanta Das from Kujang area in Jagatsinghpur district.

According to a source, the youth slit his hands and consumed poison in a bid to die by suicide. He was rescued in a critical condition and admitted to Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar for treatment.

The youth had sustained grievous injuries on his left leg in a road mishap that took place March 22, 2020. Subsequently, he got himself operated on at SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCBMCH) in Cuttack the next day following the road mishap.

As Dushmanta’s wounds did not heal, a second surgical operation was conducted on his leg June 19 last year, the source added.

The youth was sent back to his home from SCBMCH July 15, 2020 following Covid-19 outbreak.

“Due to the faulty surgeries of doctors at SCBMCH, I have been suffering from unbearable pain. I had earlier appealed for euthanasia to end my life, which was disallowed,” Dushmanta said.

As Dushmanta hails from a poor family and is unable to spend money for further treatment, he got disheartened. After running from pillar to post seeking help and having failed, he took to the extreme step, the source added.

PNN