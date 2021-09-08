Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government stated Wednesday that the height of idols for the upcoming festive season, particularly Dussehra, will be decided in the next two days.

A meeting between Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, SRC Pradeep Kumar Jena and Mahanagar Puja Committee office-bearers was held in this regard at Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.

Meanwhile, the state government also pronounced that a decision on conduct of Puja rituals in confined area will be taken well ahead of time depending upon the Covid-19 situation.

“Odisha government will take decision regarding the height of idols in next two days. There is still a month left for Puja. Appropriate steps will be taken by the government as per the prevailing situation,” Mahanagar Puja Committee secretary Pravat Tripathy said.

It is pertinent to mention here, members of Cuttack Juba Sangathan (a socio-cultural outfit) had staged an agitation in the Millennium City Tuesday. The local youth organisation alleged that state government allowed opening of malls and cinema halls with full capacity.

However, restrictions which were clamped on celebration of festivals are still in force, the agitators had expressed while protesting.

A number of puja committees from the twin cities had submitted memorandums to the Police Commissioner Soumendra Priyadarshi requesting him to reconsider a previously taken decision.

They had demanded that people should be allowed to celebrate upcoming festivals with strict adherence of Covid-19 safety norms.

PNN