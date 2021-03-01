Ganjam: A youth was beaten to death at Keutasahi under Huma outpost limits of Rambha police limits in Ganjam district late Sunday night.

The deceased has been identified as Dandapani Biswal (48), a resident of Badasahi.

Some local people were the first to spot the body lying in a pool of blood. They immediately informed the police. Some moments later, additional superintendent of police Thakur Prasad Patra, SDPO Goutam Kisan, Rambha police station IIC Krushnachandra Sethy, Ganjam police station IIC Dillip Kumar Sahu, Chhatrapur IIC Priyas Ranjan Chhotray and a team from Huma outpost reached the spot.

They recovered the body for post mortem, seized a blood-stained wooden plank and a brick from the crime scene. While the police have initiated a probe, they have detained one.

According to OIC, Huma outpost, S K Das, Dandapani had gone out of his house Sunday night and had a booze session with another person in Keutasahi.

While drinking, they had a quarrel over some issues. Then they engaged in a fight, hitting one another with wooden planks and bricks, leading to Dandapani’s death.

A detailed investigation is underway, it was learnt.

