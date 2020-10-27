Bhawanipatna: A youth named Dilip Meher of Khaliakani village under Golamunda police limits in Kalahandi district was beaten to death over an alleged love affair Monday. Police recovered the body Tuesday.

According to a source, Dilip had been in love with a girl of Goindimunda village. He along with his friend had gone to meet the girl Monday.

The girl’s kin came to know from a source that Dilip had come to the village to meet the girl. As they had been against their relationship, they became infuriated and went out on a search for him. After getting hold of him, they thrashed him black and blue.

His friend however managed to escape from the spot and narrated the entire episode before Dilip’s family members.

It was when they reached the spot that they found Dilip lying dead, in a pool of blood. They then lodged a report at Golamunda police station accusing the girl’s family members of murdering Dilip. Acting on the report, the police reached the spot Tuesday and seized the body for postmortem.

While no arrest has so far been made in this connection, the police have launched an investigation on the basis of the report lodged.

