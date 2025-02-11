Keonjhar/Joda: A youth caned his father to death over a domestic dispute at a slum near the Banshpani toll gate area of Joda in Keonjhar district Sunday night.

The victim was identified as Ajay Sethi, 50. The accused, his son Bikash Sethi, has been arrested by Joda police, who have launched an investigation into the matter.

According to sources, Bikash was in love with a woman and insisted on marrying her. However, with two more siblings also living in the household, his family urged him to secure a job and become financially independent before marriage. His father repeatedly advised him to ensure a stable future before taking such a step.

This ongoing disagreement often led to arguments between Ajay and his son. The incident occurred after Bikash once again insisted on getting married, leading to another heated altercation Sunday night.

In a fit of rage, Bikash allegedly struck his father on the back of the head with a wooden lathi, rendering him critically injured. Family members rushed Ajay to Tata Steel Hospital for treatment, but doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival.

Joda police registered a case (25/2025) over a complaint filed by the deceased’s wife Gurubari Sethi and arrested the accused. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

