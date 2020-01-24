Jharsuguda: A youth was critically injured after some unidentified miscreants attacked him with sharp weapons at Brajarajnagar area of this town Friday morning. The victim has been identified as Sonu Das. He was first taken a local hospital by some bystanders. Later in the day he was shifted to VIMSAR, Burla after his condition deteriorated.

Sonu was attacked when he was having his breakfast at a roadside eatery near Jagannath Temple.

Police have registered a case in this connection and are investigating the matter. Past enmity seems to be the reason behind the attack.

PNN