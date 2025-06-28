Berhampur: A tragic accident occurred at Sikula village under Purushottampur police limits in Ganjam district as a youth was crushed to death under the wheels of a chariot during Rath Yatra. The deceased has been identified as 32-year-old Shibaram Behera.

According to eyewitnesses, Behera accidentally slipped and fell under the moving chariot. One of its massive wheels rolled over him, causing severe injuries. Residents immediately rescued him and rushed him to the CHC in Purushottampur for emergency treatment. He was later referred to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur. However, he succumbed to his injuries on the way.