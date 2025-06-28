ARINDAM GANGULY, OP

Bhubaneswar: The naming of the recently constructed Jagannath Temple at Digha as ‘Jagannath Dham’ by the West Bengal government seems not to have made any dent in the devotion of pilgrims from the neighbouring state who participated in large numbers at this year’s world famous Rath Yatra at Puri which they unequivocally hailed as the ‘only’ Jagannath Dham.

Joyeeta Roy, a regular attendee of the Rath Yatra at Srikshetra, said Puri will always remain the true Dham. “There is a profound historical, spiritual, and cultural sanctity here that cannot be recreated elsewhere. Puri is one of the Char Dhams established by Adi Shankaracharya—making it a cornerstone of Hindu pilgrimage and faith,” she said. “The divine presence of Lord Jagannath in Puri isn’t just symbolic—it is eternal, living, and sustained by centuries of seva, rituals, and spiritual energy that vibrates through every stone of this sacred land,” Roy said. She went on to add that the beautiful temple at Digha might have been attracting devotees, but, “a Dham is not about architecture or tourism; it is about divine legacy. And that legacy, that living soul of devotion, breathes in Puri alone,” she added.

Ashok Agrawal from Asansol said the effort in constructing the Digha temple for those who cannot travel to Puri is commendable. “However, you can’t simply label it a ‘Dham.’ The sanctity of Puri Jagannath Dham is rooted in purity and centuries of unwavering faith— it’s not something that can be built overnight,” he said.

Another devotee from West Bengal, who preferred not to be named, said, “There is only one Jagannath Dham, and that is in Puri. The Digha temple seems to be a political move by the Mamata Banerjee government to rival the Ram Temple in Ayodhya championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.” Echoing similar sentiments, Radha Raman Ganguly of Bankura said, “For years, countless Bengalis have been coming to Puri for darshan of Lord Jagannath. That tradition cannot be replaced suddenly.” The declaration of the Digha temple as a ‘Jagannath Dham’ by the Bengal government has stirred controversy and sparked tensions between devotees from the two states.

Many traditional followers have not accepted the new temple’s claim to the sacred title historically associated with Puri. Another contentious point that has also stirred discussions among traditional devotees is the entry rules at the two temples. While there are strict entry rules at the Puri temple, the Digha temple permits entry for foreign nationals.

Meanwhile, the Digha Jagannath Temple also hosted the Rath Yatra which was inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. However, pilgrims were restricted behind barricades along the 1-kilometre route and were not allowed to pull the ropes of the deities’ chariots—a central ritual of the festival. Banerjee stated this decision was made for security reasons, but many devotees expressed disappointment. “Jagannath is the people’s Lord.

Not allowing us to pull the ropes is very hurtful,” said a devotee. As both temples continue their spiritual observances, the debate over what constitutes a true ‘Dham’ remains a matter of faith, tradition, and sentiment deeply rooted in India’s religious and cultural landscape.