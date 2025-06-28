Puri: Lord Jagannath’s chariot, Nandighosha, which remained stationary on Bada Danda Friday, resumed its journey Saturday morning. The Grand Road echoed with the sounds of gongs and conches as the sacred procession continued, drawing lakhs of devotees who gathered to witness the divine spectacle.

The Nandighosha chariot had stalled briefly near the Shri Gundicha Temple due to nightfall, prompting authorities to suspend the chariot pulling for safety reasons. On Saturday, however, the atmosphere turned electric as the Rath rolled forward once again.

Meanwhile, Chief Administrator of the Shree Jagannath Temple, Dr. Arabinda Kumar Padhee, stated that Friday’s sacred Ghosha Yatra (chariot procession) was conducted peacefully and without any untoward incidents. He expressed satisfaction that all rituals related to the Gundicha Yatra were completed on time, thanks to the coordinated efforts of the sevayats, temple administration, district authorities, police, various government departments, media organisations, and the lakhs of devotees who participated.

Dr. Arabinda Kumar Padhee extended his heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to everyone involved in ensuring the smooth execution of the festival.