Chennai: The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government led by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay is set to face its first major test in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Tuesday with the election of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

TVK has fielded senior leader J.C.D. Prabhakar for the post of Speaker. A three-time legislator and former AIADMK leader, Prabhakar joined TVK ahead of the Assembly elections and later emerged as one of the key architects of the party’s organisational structure and election manifesto.

The 73-year-old leader was elected from the Thousand Lights Assembly constituency in Chennai. Political observers believe Prabhakar is likely to be elected unopposed, given the numerical strength currently enjoyed by the ruling alliance in the Assembly.

TVK has nominated Ravi Shankar for the Deputy Speaker’s post.

The ruling combine, comprising TVK, the Congress, Left parties and supporting allies, currently enjoys the backing of around 120 MLAs in the 234-member Assembly, giving the government a comfortable edge in the House.

The Speaker’s election assumes added political significance amid growing turmoil within the opposition AIADMK, which is now staring at a possible split following its poor performance in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

The AIADMK, which won only 47 seats, is witnessing an intense leadership tussle between former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and senior leader S.P. Velumani.

According to party sources, around 30 AIADMK MLAs have rallied behind Velumani and are demanding that he be recognised as the leader of the legislature party.

Meanwhile, 17 MLAs continue to back Palaniswami as the party’s legislative leader, deepening the internal crisis within the opposition camp.

Both factions have reportedly submitted separate letters staking claim to the leadership before the Assembly Speaker’s office.

In this backdrop, the stand taken by the Speaker on recognising the official opposition leadership is expected to have far-reaching political implications for the future of the AIADMK.

The developments come at a time when the newly formed TVK government is attempting to consolidate its position after emerging as the single largest party in the Assembly and forming the government with outside support from several opposition parties that were previously aligned with the DMK-led bloc.