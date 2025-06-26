Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati Thursday praised the voluntary service camps set up during Puri’s Rath Yatra, calling them a proud tradition of selfless public service.

Inaugurating the service camps of St. John Ambulance, Bharat Scouts and Guides, and the Indian Red Cross Society in Puri ahead of the world-famous Rath Yatra, the Governor said these initiatives embody the spirit of national integration, unity in diversity, and human compassion.

The camps bring together hundreds of trained volunteers, counsellors, and officials from across Odisha and other states to serve the devotees of Mahaprabhu Jagannath.

“These service camps have a long and distinguished tradition during the Rath Yatra. Truly, service to humanity is service to God,” Dr. Kambhampati said while addressing the gathering.

He noted that the St. John Ambulance is conducting its 35th National Service Camp this year. Similarly, the Bharat Scouts and Guides and the Indian Red Cross Society have been providing dedicated services during Rath Yatra for over three decades.

Commending the commitment of the volunteers, the Governor highlighted the timely and professional first aid offered by the St. John Ambulance Brigade, the discipline and civic responsibility shown by the Scouts and Guides, and the humanitarian efforts of Junior and Youth Red Cross volunteers in assisting the elderly, the sick, and in managing the flow of pilgrims.

He urged all volunteers to serve with joy, humility, and compassion.

“Let no pilgrim suffer due to a lack of assistance. Ensure that every devotee leaves with cherished memories and a heart full of gratitude,” he added.

Calling it a divine opportunity to serve humanity, Dr. Kambhampati extended his best wishes to all the volunteers for their tireless efforts during the grand Rath Yatra festival.

Among others present on the occasion were Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Mukesh Mahaling; School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond; Chief Commissioner of Odisha State Bharat Scouts and Guides Kali Prasad Mishra; Honorary Secretary of St. John Ambulance, Odisha, Nidhi Kumar Routray; and Honorary Secretary of the Indian Red Cross Society, Odisha, Ganesh Chandra Patra.

