Sunabeda: A youth was electrocuted Saturday after coming in contact with a live wire set up as a trap to poach wild animals near the Aligaon coffee farm under the Semiliguda police limits of Koraput district.

The deceased was identified as Sanjay Badnaik, son of Bisu Badnaik of Ghataguda village under Dudhari panchayat in Semiliguda block.

A woman from Aligaon also sustained injuries in the incident. According to reports, Sanjay and the woman had gone to meet each other near the coffee farm Friday night.

Unknown persons had earlier laid a live electric wire in the area to poach wild animals. Sanjay accidentally touched the wire and died on the spot, while the woman suffered injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

On being informed, Semiliguda IIC Anita Kujur and his team reached the spot and launched an investigation.

The body was sent to Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital in Koraput for post-mortem.

Police have registered a case (135/25) and detained two persons from Aligaon for questioning in connection with the incident, Kujur said.