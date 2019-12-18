New Delhi: A 25-year-old man set himself ablaze Wednesday evening in the National Capital and doctors said he has suffered 90 per cent burns.

The self-immolation occurred at the India Gate lawns where protesters have been demanding the rescinding of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act.

Police identified the youth as Kartik Maher from Odisha. According to hospital authorities, Maher’s condition is critical.

“The man has suffered almost 90 per cent burns and is unconscious. He has been admitted in the emergency ward and is being attended to by doctors,” Dr Minakshi Bharadwaj, medical superintendent of the RML hospital, said.