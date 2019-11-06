Kendrapara: A video depicting a youth being assaulted and garlanded with shoes has gone viral on social media for allegedly trespassing into a woman’s house Sunday past midnight .

According to sources, Biswajit Mandal, a youth of Jamboo under Jamboo Marine police station limits, allegedly knocked the door of a fellow villager, while his wife was alone along with her son inside the house. Mandal allegedly asked the woman to open the door as her husband had given him “something to hand it over to her”.

The woman did not open the door and asked the youth to come their house next morning, the youth tried to sneak in by breaking the door open. Consequently, the woman shouted for help.

Biswajit later threatened the woman with dire consequences if she disclosed the matter to her husband.

The woman Monday morning allegedly brought the matter before her relatives and consequently, the family members called Biswajit to their house .

The relatives allegedly thrashed the youth with shoes and then forced him to wear the garland of shoes. The video of the youth wearing the shoes garland has also gone viral on social media.

The victim Tuesday reported the matter to Jamboo marine police station seeking action against the accused.

When contacted Ram Kumar Murmu, the IIC of Jamboo Marine police station, said the police are investigating the case.