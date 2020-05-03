Sheragada: After a brief lull, Ganjam witnessed its first murder as Sheragada police recovered the body of a young man with multiple injuries. The body of the deceased was fished out from a pond in Gothgaon village under Sheragada block of Ganjam district Sunday morning.

The deceased has been identified as 32 years old Akrura Nahak from Gothgaon village.

On being informed, Sheragada police reached the crime spot, fished out the body from the pond and sent it to MKCG Medical College and Hospital for postmortem.

Deep cut wounds on the body parts of the deceased suggested murder, police said. Aska sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Surjyamani Pradhan, Sheragada inspector-in-charge Ramesh Chandra Das, a sniffer dog squad and scientific teams were at the village investigating the case at the time of filing this report.

A source in the village said that after having dinner Akrura had gone to the village pandal to sleep there Saturday night. “He was probably murdered while he was sleeping there following which his body was disposed off in the pond,” a villager said.

SDPO Surjyamani Pradhan said past enmity could have been the reason behind the crime. “It seems the miscreants had planned for the crime much earlier. However, our investigation is going on and the miscreants will soon be behind the bars,” he added.

