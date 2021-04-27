Puri: In a broad daylight murder, a youth was hacked Tuesday to death at Brahmanpatna village under Gadisagada police limits in Puri district. The incident has triggered tension in the locality. The deceased has been identified as Dillip Mohapatra, a resident of Barapada village. He was murdered over past enmity, sources said.

According to a source, Dillip had gone to Brahmanpatna village Tuesday morning for some work. He was caught by surprise when a youth attacked him with a sharp weapon. Initially, Dillip managed to free himself and tried to run away. However, the miscreant chased him and hacked him till Dillip collapsed in a pool of blood on the ground. After committing the crime, the youth fled from the spot.

The whole incident happened in presence of a lot of people who stood rooted as mute spectators.

Dillip’s body remained in the pool of blood for hours till the arrival of personnel from the Gadisagada police station reached the spot. They sent the body for post-mortem. Locals opined that if Dillip had been rushed to the hospital he may have survived the brutal attack.

Registering a case, the cops have launched a manhunt for the absconding assailant.

