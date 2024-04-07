Purusottampur: In a gruesome incident, a youth was allegedly hacked to death by unknown miscreants while he was sleeping at his house at Pandia Pandara Sahi under Purusottampur police limits in Ganjam district late Friday night.

The deceased youth has been identified as Muna alias Murali Badatya, 25, son of Babula Badatya, a resident of Pandia Pandara Sahi village.

According to sources, after finishing their dinner as usual Murali and his father Babula went to sleep. As it was a hot summer night, Babula was sleeping on the verandah of the house while his son Murali was sleeping inside the house with the door open.

When Babula went inside to have water in the late hours, he found his son lying in a pool of blood and raised an alarm. He along with other villagers then immediately rushed Murali to Hinjilicut Sub-Divisional Hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

It is suspected that someone hacked Murali on the head with a fatal weapon during his sleep and fled the scene.

On receiving information, Purusottampur SDPO Rajanikanta Samal along with IIC Bipin Bihari Hota reached the village and initiated an investigation into the incident. A police team also reached the hospital, seized the body and sent it to the district headquarters hospital at Berhampur for post-mortem.

A case has been registered at Purusottampur police station and police are investigating the case to ascertain the reason behind the gruesome murder.

Though the exact reason behind the murder is obscure and miscreants are at large, a clash that occurred two days back during a ‘danda’ dance at the village is suspected to have a link with the murder of the youth.

Notably, a week ago the brother-in-law of former Sarpanch of Shikula village was chased and stabbed to death in the village. Frequent incidents of murder under this police station limits have created panic among the locals.

