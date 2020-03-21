Nabarangpur: Police arrested a youth for allegedly spreading misinformation about the outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Raighar area of Nabarangpur district. The accused has been identified as Mithun Haldar from Bharasundi DNK village.

According to sources, Mithun sparked rumours in the locality by posting a video of a meat shop of his village on social media and started spreading wrong information stating that coronavirus has infected goats in the area. After the matter came to the fore, police initiated a probe.

The police later found the news as completely fake. Taking strict action, police arrested the accused.

PNN