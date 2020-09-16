Sundargarh: Sundargarh town police arrested seven persons for allegedly kidnapping a youth of Subalaya area in the district Wednesday afternoon, police sources informed.

The police have seized a car, mobile phones, a motorcycle and over Rs 2.15 lakh hard cash from the possession of the accused youths.

Also read: Man arrested for kidnapping minor girl, engaging her in begging

According to town police sources, the victim had taken Rs 3 lakh from a person, promising him a Hanuman coin in lieu of that. Later, he was allegedly kidnapped by seven persons as he failed to give the mysterious coin and keep his words.

However, a complaint was filed in this connection, basing on which town police had launched a probe and arrested seven persons today from different places in the town. During preliminary investigation, it was learnt that the youth was kidnapped for the Hanuman coin.

The police have registered a cheating case and further investigation is under way, the town police sources expressed.

PNN