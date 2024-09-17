Sorada: A group clash during Ganesh idol immersion Friday at Amrutulu village under this police limits in Ganjam district took a violent turn as a youth was killed and his younger sibling critically injured in the attack by rival family members, Sunday. The deceased was identified as Babu Swain and his injured younger brother as Jitu Swain. Jitu has been admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur. Police have detained two accused siblings Likun Bisoi and his younger brother Niku Bisoi, and launched an investigation. Sources said the Ganesh idol immersion procession was held at Amrutulu village, Friday. The deceased Babu and Likun brushed each other’s bikes while passing by the procession. Enraged, Babu went to Likun’s house Sunday and hurled abuses holding him responsible for the incident.

Later, a scuffle broke out between the two when Likun and his younger brother Niku suddenly attacked Babu with sharp-edged weapons. Meanwhile, Babu’s younger brother Jitu tried to intervene and stop them from assaulting his brother. However, they did not spare Jitu either and assaulted the brothers. Family members rescued them from a pool of blood and first admitted them at Sorada Community Health Centre. As their health condition deteriorated, they were later shifted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital where Babu was pronounced dead. Sorada police IIC Anil Kumar Parida reached the spot and detained the two accused brothers. An investigation is underway into the matter, police said.