Sambalpur/Padiabahal: A 39-yearold man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Hapriabahal Mahalingpada village under Jujumura block in Sambalpur district Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Premananda Oram.

He had gone to a nearby farmland in the morning when the tusker attacked him.

Informed, Forest department personnel reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem.

Officials said compensation would be provided to the bereaved family as per government norms.

Notably, another person was killed in a tusker attack near the foothills of Dumerchuan Mundher reserve forest under the Jhankarpali section of the Sambalpur Sadar range.

The deceased was identified as Panchanan Paik, 38, of Halipali village. In the same incident, Sukanti Pradhan, 66, of Rasiapali village under Jhankarpali panchayat, was critically injured.