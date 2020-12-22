Soro: Tension gripped Malichua village under Soro police limits in Balasore district following a road block staged by the villagers over the death of a youth in a road mishap Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Ganesh Singh.

According to a source, Singh was returning home when a tractor hit him, injuring him critically. The local people rescued him and immediately rushed him to Balasore district headquarters hospital. While undergoing treatment, Singh breathed his last.

As the news spread, hundreds of villagers along with the deceased’s family members came onto Singakhunta-Bagudi road and staged a road block. They demanded compensation for the bereaved family.

The roadblock was withdrawn after the Truck Owners’ Association promised them a compensation of Rs 20, 000 to the family.

PNN