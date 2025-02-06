Boinda: An 18-year-old youth was beaten to death over a love affair at Sanagobindapur village under Handapa police limits in Angul district late Tuesday night. The deceased was identified as Rahul Samal, son of Dillip Samal of Madhapur village under Handapa police station. Dillip has lodged a written complaint with Handapa police alleging murder of his son following which police registered a murder case (51/25) and began an investigation.

Police have detained an 18-year-old girl, reportedly Rahul’s girlfriend, from Angul police station area. The girl was reportedly present at the crime scene. The main accused, a resident of Sanagobindapur village, is at large, police said. According to investigators, Rahul and the girl were returning from a “secluded spot” in Sanagobindapur Tuesday night when they encountered a youth (the accused) of the village. The youth, reportedly a relative of another girl with whom Rahul had been in a relationship, confronted him upon seeing him with a different girl. Soon an argument ensued between them, and in a fit of rage, the accused hit Rahul on his head with a wooden plank, killing him on the spot. Villagers, upon learning about the incident, detained the girl and alerted the police. Handapa police station inspector-in-charge Namita Nayak and Boinda police outpost in-charge Swarup Ranjan Patri reached the spot, seized the body, and sent it for post-mortem.

Police detained the girl for questioning and returned to the crime scene with a sniffer dog and forensic team Wednesday morning. The dog traced the movement of the accused to his house, but by then he had already escaped. While the village is tense over the incident, IIC Nayak assured that the accused will be arrested soon.