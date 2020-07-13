Rayagada: An accused trying to escape Tikiri police personnel and flee was run over by a truck and killed Monday. The accused was youth was being taken to the local court in Rayagada town. The deceased has been identified as Santosh Kumar Pandu of Tikiri police limits.

The police had arrested Santosh for breach of trust with a local girl. He was allegedly having an affair with the girl and had taken advantage of her on the pretext of marriage.

Santosh was kept at Rayagada police station for a brief period, before being taken to court. However, when he was being taken to the police van he tried to give police the slip. He did not see the approaching truck and got crushed under the wheels of the vehicle. He died on the spot.

The accident occurred in front of Rayagada town police station. Police have sent Santosh’s body for post-mortem. There is no information available about the truck driver.

PNN